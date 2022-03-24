First Friday to hold arts event April 1

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will hold its first annual Downtown Arts festival on April 1 from 5:30-8 p.m.

For the event, the Downtown Authority is collaborating with the Averitt Center for the Arts, Georgia Southern Arts Department and downtown businesses to have art exhibits within walking distance of the Courthouse square.

“It’s like ‘Taste of Downtown’ but with art exhibits,” said Allen Muldrew, executive director of the Authority. “We will have a free guide available that will help people find the art stops inside shops and restaurants. Come and appreciate all of the creative artists that we have in our community.”

This F1RST Friday event will begin on the Courthouse lawn where there will be music, vendors and food trucks. Information about where the art exhibits will be on display will be available at the Coca-Cola table.

Local artists and Georgia Southern Betty Foy Sanders Department of Arts students will have art available for purchase. There will be various mediums of art, including paint, sculpture, ceramics and jewelry.

Participating downtown businesses include: 67 Styles, Downtown Nutrition, MC Boutiques, Miracles Children's Boutique, Charlie's Funky Junk, Lucy’s on Main (Material Girl), Vino 1910, Hairstudio 101, Cool Beanz Espresso Bar, Posh Boutique, Galactic Comics & Games, Averitt Center for the Arts, Southern Pottery & Arts Studio, Tandoor & Tap, Lori Grice Photography, Garage Fit , Georgia Southern BIG alley and Jaxe & Grace Boutique.

For more information, contact the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority at (912)764-7227 or emailing mainstreet@statesborodowntown.com.