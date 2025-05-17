Feed the Boro hits the three million meals served mark; Watch video of milestone

Roy Myrick and his neighbor Melissa Zettler left before dawn Saturday morning to travel to Statesboro from Guyton for Feed the Boro's monthly food distribution. And Myrick received quite a surprise as a food package was placed in his van.

"This fella walked up and said 'You're the three millionth meal customer,'" Myrick said. "I said 'What? What do you mean by that?' It was a shock. It's a blessing, too."

The "fella" Myrick was referring to was Don Poe, one of the main proponents and organizers of Feed the Boro, which hit the three million milestone during its regular monthly food drop Saturday morning at Statesboro High School. Along with Myrick, about 1,000 families received groceries on Saturday.

Don Poe, right, one of the main proponents and organizers of the Feed the Boro group, shakes the hand of Roy Myrick, who was the recipient of the three millionth meal served by Feed the Boro since it was established in 2020. Myrick traveled from Guyton Saturday morning to pick up a food package Saturday morning. - photo by Jason Martin



Founded in the late 1990s, Feed the Boro began with a mission to ensure no one in the community went hungry on Thanksgiving Day. What started as a grassroots effort to prepare and deliver fewer than 200 meals has grown into one of Bulloch County’s most consistent sources of food relief.

The organization now hosts monthly food drops, holiday meal deliveries and emergency response efforts all fueled by volunteers and local donors. There are no paid employees or facilities to maintain – all funds raised go directly to impacting food insecurity.

“This is more than just a number,” Poe said. “Three million meals represent three million moments where someone didn’t have to go to bed hungry. It’s a testament to what Bulloch County can do when we come together.”

Isabella Chamberlain, right, the Food Sourcing and Outreach coordinator for Second Harvest in Savannah and Feed the Boro volunteer Debra Harden unload supplies Saturday morning in the parking lot of Statesboro High School that was distributed with food packages as part of Feed the Boro’s monthly food distribution. - photo by Jason Martin



More than 1,200 volunteers have contributed their time over the years. Churches, schools, student groups, and civic clubs have all played a part. Some volunteers arrive as early as 4 a.m., unloading pallets, building food boxes and staying until every family has been served.

“This is about neighbors helping neighbors,” said one volunteer during a recent food drop. “You don’t have to go far to find folks who are struggling. But you also don’t have to go far to find someone willing to help. It’s just what we’ve always done down here.”

Myrick is retired and he shares the food packages he receives with neighbors.

"I just want to say I appreciate everything that all of y'all here, and Food Lion and Second Harvest and whoever is working here, we're grateful for them," Myrick said. "I don't want anybody to think that they go unappreciated."

Cheyenne Reed, left, a volunteer with Feed the Boro, helps load supplies from Adam Brady, center, and Gene Edwards from Shuman Farms Saturday morning prior to Feed the Boro’s food distribution at Statesboro High. - photo by Jason Martin



With Feed the Boro surpassing its three millionth meal, Poe said plans are underway to expand partnerships, increase storage capacity and serve even more families across Bulloch and surrounding counties.

“We’re not slowing down,” Poe said. “I mean, I might, because I’m old, but we’ve got so many great people and companies that have stepped up, it’s never been about any one person. Hunger doesn’t take a holiday—and the folks and businesses leading us into the next three million meals are committed to making sure Feed the Boro can meet the challenges.”

For anyone interested in volunteering, donating, or becoming a sponsor, more information is available at feedtheboro.com/#contact