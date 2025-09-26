'Farm Fresh Fun for Everyone' – The 2025 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair promises fun, pancakes, tradition

By TIFFANY MORGAN

Herald Correspondent





The 63rd edition of the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair is set to begin with the annual parade marching through downtown Statesboro on Monday, Oct. 13.

The 2024 fair attracted more than 90,000 people and the theme for the 2025 fair, which runs through Oct. 18, is “Farm Fresh Fun for Everyone.” Fair Chairman John Banter said the region’s major agricultural roots is how this year’s theme was born.

“There’s always been a big focus both on agriculture and the community and how those two things come together,” Banter said.

Led by the Statesboro Kiwanis Club, the fair also draws on volunteer help from more than 300 individuals, through organizations like the Brooklet Kiwanis Club, high school student organizations associated with Kiwanis “Key Clubs” from the local high schools – Bulloch Academy, Southeast Bulloch, Statesboro and Portal and Georgia Southern University organizations.

Gabriel McQuaig, 1, of Sylvania enjoys chasing bubbles during the 2024 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file



The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro currently has 151 members. The organization, founded in 1960, focuses on “making a difference in the lives of children and families in Statesboro and beyond,” Barter said.

Barter has been a member for 14 years. He said being a part of Kiwanis helped him better understand the Statesboro and Bulloch County community.

“(The Kiwanis Club) helped me get to know the community, understand its needs and connect with the incredible people who live here,” Banter said. “The fair gives Statesboro Kiwanis a way to support charities and projects that directly help kids and families in our area.”

Banter said he has enjoyed his time being a part of something that means so much to the community and to him.

“Being part of the team that works year-round to make (the fair) happen is something I really value,” Banter said. “The dedication and effort from the volunteers on the fair committee and other Kiwanians is what makes it all possible.”

The parade starts at 5 p.m. Oct. 13, at the intersection of East Olliff and North Main Streets. It follows North Main through downtown Statesboro, down South Main Street and ends at College Plaza (the corner of Zetterower Avenue & Fair Road).

After the parade, the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds on Highway 67 will open at 6:30 p.m.

The 2025 Fair will operate from Monday, Oct. 13 through Saturday, Oct. 18. Hours: Monday – 6:30 p.m.-midnight; Tuesday-Thursday – 4 p.m.-midnight; Friday – 4 p.m.- 1 a.m.; Saturday – noon-midnight.

Tuesday night is Senior night so everyone 65 and older gets in free.

Admission is $12 for advance online sales and $15 at the gate. Children 5 and under are free.

The moon peeks out from behind a cloud as Free Fall riders begin their gravity-driven journey at the 2024 fair. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file



There will be a variety of entertainment acts, including Jurassic Kingdom, The Fearless Flores –who were featured on America’s Got Talent, Alfred E Gator, magician TJ Hill and more. Rosaire’s Royal Racers will feature a full track this year for the pig races.

As always, Amusements of America provides the midway filled with thrill rides and games of chance, and the Statesboro Kiwanis Club operates the Heritage Village that features historical displays and antique farm implements. Projects and art by local students and other citizens will be on display, as well.

The Kiwanis Pancake House will feature “the best pancakes in the area,” Banter said. Local church groups and others will provide plenty of other food options.

Those interested in being a vendor can sign up for fair entry now up until Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.

Also, Banter said to ensure a safe, family-friendly event the fair has implemented a clear bag policy for the 2025 fair.

For more information, or to sign up to be a vendor, go to kiwanisogeecheefair.com or call (912) 681-2202.

Gracie Ellis, 14, of Sylvania gets some practice in with her pig before a livestock show at the 2024 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file






