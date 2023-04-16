Family legacy

By ANGYE MORRISON

Dr. Amy Clemons, together with her sister, Kimberly Clemons, a nurse practitioner, are living proof that children learn what they live.

The sisters have opened a family practice in Statesboro together with Sibyl Kirkland, also a nurse practitioner. The practice is the only one owned by Black women who are Georgia natives in Bulloch County. The Clemons sisters are carrying on the tradition begun by their late father, Dr. Thurman Clemons, the first Black physician at Bulloch Memorial Hospital. Their late mother, Ammie Clemons, was a registered nurse.

“It’s an honor that we’re seeing patients that he delivered. Now we’re seeing their kids and their kids’ kids. It’s amazing that they knew us before we were here. And now we’re taking care of their children,” Kimberly said.

“It’s a privilege to be in this community and to be able to practice medicine, to be able to be of service to somebody,” Amy said, “and to be able to get patients that our dad used to take care of or they are a family member of somebody that he took care of, or somebody that he delivered. It’s humbling.”

Amy said that she and her sister were raised to become doctors, and “the good Lord saw fit to call me in that direction.” She’s been practicing medicine for almost 21 years. She attended Spelman College, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She received her medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine, and then completed her family medicine residency at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

Kimberly, however, took the scenic route. After graduating from Xavier University of Louisiana with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, she took a good look at the field and determined that it really wasn’t for her. She worked as a counselor for a while, but ultimately decided to return to school to get her nursing degree. She attended Georgia Southern University for both her BS and Master of Science in Nursing.

“My mother told me for a long time to go back and get my RN, and I finally listened. I love what I do. It took me a while to get here, but I love it. I found my way through,” she said.

With help from Sharon Love, Dr. Amy Clemons, right, prepares for patients at the beginning of the day. - photo by SCOTT BRYAN/staff



Both sisters agree that their parents would be truly pleased to see the practice that they are building.

“I think they’d just be smiling, and just be happy that we’re working. I think they’d just be happy that we’re carrying on,” Amy said.

Both realize the impact that they will have on the community as women in the medical field, and even more so as women of color in that profession. They feel strongly about being advocates for the Black community and for all of their patients, just as their father was.

“My dad was an advocate for the Black population. I believe in being an advocate for our patients, to help them get the things they need. A lot of people don’t know what they’re supposed to do, what screenings they’re supposed to have, so I believe in being an advocate for health care and preventive maintenance. I believe we can prevent some of the issues that affect us so much,” Kimberly said.

Amy nods in agreement, and adds that they truly want their patients to know they are cared for as more than just patients.

“When people come through these doors, they know that they are loved, that the Lord loves them, and that we love them and that we will do what we can to help them feel better, because if they take care of themselves, they’ll be able to take care of the next person. And we can just all be well together,” she said. “I think my impact would be to be an advocate and to be an example of the love of the Lord. We wouldn’t be practicing; we wouldn’t be in this building if it wasn’t for the Lord.”

Clemons Family Practice has a different atmosphere — and it’s by design. There are pictures hanging on the walls of the Clemons’ parents, and everyone in the office strives to ensure an improved patient care experience. The values that everyone upholds include courtesy, respect and efficiency.

Clemons Family Practice nurse practitioner Sibyl Kirkland gives Jo'Siah Joiner, 16, an exam after he came down with a head cold. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Clemons Family Practice, located at 1555 Brampton Avenue, joined the Southeast Medical Group, and opened the doors of their office on Jan. 9. The practice is faith-based, and offers medical care for patients ages 5 and up in Statesboro and surrounding counties. They accept most insurance.

“I think the impact is really great for us to do what we do,” Sybil said. “We have a lot of young folks that come in our building, so it allows them to see that they have the opportunity to strive to do the same thing that we’re doing. I think that’s very unique. A lot of people have commented when they’ve come here that the atmosphere, you know, it’s just a different atmosphere. It centers on God’s love for us, and his loving faithfulness towards us, and because of that, we are able to show that to others.”

Sybil emphasized that the practice is open to the entire community.

“It’s not just Black folks walking in our door. We service everyone. I think it’s a unique opportunity. I was just blessed to be able to come here,” she said, adding that she also does hospice work. “But at the end of the day, they know they’re loved when they come in here. They say it often. And we hope they continue to come for that.”

Look for education and outreach events in the coming months from Clemons Family Practice. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (912) 480-9444.

Clemons Family Practice medical assistant Monisha Austin, left, relays some information about a patient to nurse practitioner Kimberly Clemons. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





