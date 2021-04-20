Evans hospital teams with Augusta Health

Evans Memorial Hospital, in collaboration with Augusta University Health, recently announced a new virtual care relationship to enhance care delivery.

The technology alliance will allow Evans Memorial to elevate their ability to treat higher acuity patients. Through innovation and new equipment, Evans Memorial also will be able to reduce patient transfers and make it possible to keep more patients closer to home.

“Our goals were to try and keep people in their rural communities so that they have the social support of their home community, and also to keep those rural hospitals financially viable,” said Matthew Lyon, M.D., Augusta Health’s medical director for virtual care.

“Through our partnership with Augusta University Health, we enhance our abilities to care for more medically complex patients closer to home, with the support of their family and community,” said Bill Lee, chief executive officer for Evans Memorial Hospital. “This is an exciting collaboration for our clinicians and medical staff and we look forward to supporting this relationship to improve outcomes.”

Evans Memorial Hospital is a 49-licensed bed not-for-profit acute care hospital located in Claxton.

For more information about the program, go to augustahealth.org/virtual.



