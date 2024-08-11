Engagement - Olliff-Cato

Mr. Robert Olliff and Ms. Tammy Olliff of Statesboro announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Morgan Brooke Olliff of Statesboro, to Austin Tussey Cato, son of the late Ms. Dawn Cato Tussey.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Sandra Pye and the late Mr. Joseph H. Pye Jr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Manassas Foy Olliff, all of Statesboro. Morgan graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School in 2018. She went on to attend Georgia Southern University, where she graduated with a degree in sport management in 2022. She now resides in Augusta, where she works in sales and marketing.

The groom-elect is the grandson of Mrs. Catherine Cato and the late Mr. Sonny Cato. Austin grew up in Hephzibah, Ga., and graduated from Augusta Christian High School in 2018. He went on to work in the electrical industry and still lives in the Augusta area.

The couple plans to wed on Saturday, August 10, 2024, in Rincon.