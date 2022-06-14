Election runoff 2022: County Commission District 2B

Bulloch County Commission candidate Travis Chance said he believes he is the right choice for the District 2B seat, citing previous experience as an asset.

The Republican candidate is set to face off with opponent Toby Conner, also Republican, in the upcoming runoff election on June 21. Early voting for the election began Monday. The winner will face Jake Hallman in the November General Election. Hallman was unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Chance said he is the one to choose if voters are concerned about keeping taxes low and promoting the growth of Bulloch County.

“People are starting to see pain at the pump, with the new tax bills taxes are going up, and there is pain in the pocketbook,” he said.

As a former Statesboro City Councilman, Chance said he has a history of helping keep taxpayers’ expenses down. “My experience speaks for itself.” He was part of efforts within the city to “manage the budget without raising taxes. If you want to really squeeze the dollar, I am your person.”

The 44-year-old financial planner owns a registered investment advisory firm, CFG Wealth Management, LLC. He served as a Statesboro City Councilman for 10 years, two during which he was mayor pro tem. He moved outside of the city limits in 2018 and currently resides in the south side of the county.

He is a proponent of managed growth and increasing Bulloch County’s tax base.

“If you want to see growth controlled and the tax base recede with taxes going up – you might want to vote for my opponent,” he said.

After an unsuccessful run against incumbent Walter Gibson for the Bulloch County Commission District 2B seat in 2018, Chance is aiming for the position a second time. Gibson will not run again and his term expires at the end of the year.

Chance would also like to see more attention to Bulloch County’s emergency services such as Fire, EMS and law enforcement. With the county’s population growing like it has been for some time, there is a need for increased fire and emergency personnel.

Chance would also like to see more funds go towards infrastructure as far as upkeep of county roads. With Bulloch County having a large number of dirt roads, the condition of those roads is constantly an issue, he said.

“You can't plan around mother nature,” he said, expressing an understanding of the difficulty of maintaining dirt roads during both rainy and dry spells. The key to the problem is additional equipment and operators, he said. “We need more money directed towards staff and equipment and I would not be opposed for TSPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) to be allocated to this.”

He also said, if elected, he would explore tax relief for senior citizens on fixed incomes.

Chance and wife Shannon have three children, ages 7, 6 and 4. He spends his spare time enjoying his family and working on the family farm in Millen, where he and his brother are repurchasing former family property, he said.

Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at (912) 243-7815.