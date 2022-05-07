EGRMC eases visitor restrictions, opens more entrances

Due to the significant decrease in COVID cases in the community, restrictions on visiting or accompanying patients at East Georgia Regional Medical Center have been modified.

According to a release from Jaime Riggs, director of Marketing at the hospital, beginning Monday, the main, front, visitor entrance near the coffee cart will re-open and be open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The Outpatient front entrance will be open 5 a.m.-7 p.m. and the Outpatient Lab entrance will re-open and be open Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Riggs said EGRMC would continue to limit visitors to two in the Emergency Department. In the Women’s Pavilion, visitors will be limited to two in Labor and Delivery, and three in Postpartum. All visitors must be at least 16 years old.

“EGRMC also welcomes back all Hospital Auxiliary members,” Riggs said. “EGRMC Auxiliary is currently made up of 35 individuals who give their time to help in many different capacities around the hospital. These men and women play an integral role in patient engagement and quality care, and their presence and support makes the hospital that much stronger.”

Masks still will be required when inside the hospital and other hospital facilities at all times. Masks and hand hygiene stations will be available throughout the hospital.

"Keeping our patients and our team members safe is always our main mission. We continue to remind visitors that if they are actively sick or have flu-like symptoms, they should not visit patients in our hospital," said EGRMC CEO Stephen Pennington. "We constantly monitor the spread of the COVID virus and visitation restrictions could be put back in place in the future if we begin to see another increase in our community.

“We are also happy to have the Hospital Auxiliary back. We appreciate their caring hearts and dedication to helping and serving patients and families.”