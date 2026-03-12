Effingham County High band will lead St. Patrick’s Day Parade in NYC

The Effingham County High School marching band is preparing for one of the biggest moments in the program’s history — leading the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The Rebel Regiment will march down Fifth Avenue on Tuesday, March 17 as the parade’s honor band, escorting Grand Marshal Robert James “Bob” McCann at the front of the procession. McCann, who has built a distinguished career in financial services, currently serves as co-chairman of NewEdge Capital Group.

Band director William Alford said the role is a rare honor for a high school band.

“We’re considered the honor band for the parade,” Alford said. “That means we will actually usher in the grand marshal and lead the parade. It’s a pretty special opportunity.”

The parade route stretches roughly 2.5 miles along Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street, passing landmarks such as St. Patrick’s Cathedral. First held in 1762, the parade typically begins at 11 a.m. and runs into the early evening. As the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the world, it features roughly 150,000 participants and draws an estimated 2 million spectators annually.

Coverage is broadcast live by WNBC’s NBC 4 New York and can also be streamed on NBCNewYork.com, the NBC 4 app, and platforms such as Peacock, Roku TV and other streaming services, giving viewers nationwide access to the event.





Building toward a national stage

The invitation came after parade organizers reviewed performance footage from Effingham’s band, including its appearance at the Fiesta Flambeau Parade in San Antonio two years ago. The band was named Best Out-of-State Band at that event.

“You build a résumé for these kinds of opportunities,” Alford said. “The top-tier parades are things like the Rose Bowl Parade or the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. To get there, you have to take steps like this and show what your program can do.”

This year’s trip also caps a standout season for the Rebel Regiment. The band went undefeated during the fall competition season, winning all three competitions it entered in Georgia and South Carolina.

“It was an incredible season,” Alford said. “To finish a year like that and then represent our community on a stage like New York City — it’s really special.”

Will Alford, head director of the Rebel Regiment for nearly nine years, has spent 18 years at Effingham and calls leading the band in New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade one of his career highlights. - photo by Paul Kasko







Preparing for the big stage

About 200 student musicians will travel to New York, with roughly 270 people making the trip including staff and chaperones. The group will ride five charter buses for the 800-mile journey north.

For the parade, the band plans to perform “Battle Hymn of the Republic” while marching along the route. Since the band will be leading the parade and appearing frequently on television broadcasts, Alford said the group chose a traditional patriotic selection.

“We usually like to play things that really get the crowd involved,” he said. “But for this parade, we’re going to keep it very professional.”





First trip to NYC for many students

For many students, the trip will also be their first time visiting New York City. Junior flutist Ava Wideman said the opportunity is something the band members are excited about.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Wideman said. “Not many bands around Georgia get this chance to play somewhere else in front of so many people. It’s pretty extraordinary.”





Representing Effingham County

ECHS Principal Gregory Manior said the trip is a point of pride not just for the band, but for the entire community.

“This is a big moment for us,” he said. “It’s historic. It shows the hard work our students, band directors, and parents have put in. We’re so proud of our kids, and we want to celebrate with them, have a great time, and show off in front of the entire nation. This is our chance to show the world what the Effingham County Rebel Regiment is all about.”

For the band members, Wideman said the experience will be unforgettable.

“It’s just so exciting, because it’s going to be a first-time experience for many of us, and we’re just stoked, just absolutely stoked to be there.”



