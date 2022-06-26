East Georgia State College announces Dean’s Honor and Merit Lists for Spring 2022

East Georgia State College recently recognized students for their academic excellence for the 2022 Spring semester. The Dean’s Honor and Dean’s Merit Lists recipients recently received notification that they were recognized on the lists. To be named to the Dean’s Honor List, a student must have a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher in 15 or more hours of course work. Students named to the Dean’s Merit List must have a semester average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 but less than 15 semester hours of course work.

Dean’s Merit List

Bulloch County: Brannen, Noah M.; Brunson, Victoria A.; Franklin, Jocelyn M.; German, Karen M.; Jackson, Hilarie A.; Jackson, R'Reial L.; King, Amore' T.; Kipkemboi, Nicholas K.; Morris, Jordan A.; Thigpen, Clayton D.; Thomas, Dorsedious S.; Walden, Carissa; Wentz, Adam M.; Williams, Nakisha L.; Williams, Taylor R.; Young, Danielle A.

Candler County: Meade, Makahyla G.

Emanuel County: Donaldson, George W.; Dye, Elizabeth L.; Edenfield, Zera L.; Faircloth, Triston H.; Goodman, Landon W.; Harmon, Imani S.; Jordan, Cornelius L.; Mills, Madison L.; Motes, Kolbie A.; Newkirt, Brandon T.; Ray, Megan E.; Rich, Audrey B.; Sherrod, Enphinity D.; Youmans, Elisha K.

Evans County: Agee, Kemaurie W.; Boney, Micahlan H.; Gomez, Ashley J.; Howard, Brittany A.; Mantz, Brandye; Vaquero-Perez, Magaly

Screven County: Johnson, John D.; Jones, Makayla M.; Lindsey, Jillian M.

Tattnall County: Hall, Braylen E.; Navarrete, Amy O.; Oliver, Harley P.; Stanfield, Hunter C.

Dean’s Honor List

Bulloch County: Cerpovicz, Anita R.; Drury, Hannah G.; Mackintosh, Thaddeus G.; Wilkerson, McKenzi A.; Strickland, Camilla L.

Emanuel County: Braswell, Adrianna R.; Grimm, Madison E.; Key, Etta P.; Puckett, Heidi C.; Shaw, Rachel F.; Vautier, Michael S.; Washington, Justin N.; Williams, Matthew B.

Evans County: Kinlaw, Cierra N.; Williams, Dake J.

Screven County: Seabrooks, Kamiyah A.

Tattnall County: Harvey, Adam E.