Early voting begins Tuesday (not Monday)
County Annex to host all 16 days, including 2 Saturdays; GSU Russell Union to open 3 middle days, new site at 64 East Main St., final 5 days
early voting
From October 2020, voters wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic make their way to the polls at the Bulloch County Annex. Bulloch County election officials expect long lines when early voting in the 2024 presidential election begins Tuesday, Oct. 15. (SCOTT BRYANT/Herald file)
Georgia’s advanced in-person voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Tuesday, Oct. 15 – not Monday, because that’s the Columbus Day holiday. In Bulloch County there will be one main early voting location for 14 weekdays and the two voting Saturdays, plus two added locations for a few days each.
