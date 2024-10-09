Georgia’s advanced in-person voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Tuesday, Oct. 15 – not Monday, because that’s the Columbus Day holiday. In Bulloch County there will be one main early voting location for 14 weekdays and the two voting Saturdays, plus two added locations for a few days each.
Early voting begins Tuesday (not Monday)
County Annex to host all 16 days, including 2 Saturdays; GSU Russell Union to open 3 middle days, new site at 64 East Main St., final 5 days
