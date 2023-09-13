Dr. Tarek Amoun joins East Georgia Pulmonary

East Georgia Medical & Surgical Associates announces the addition of Dr. Tarek Amoun to East Georgia Pulmonary & Sleep Disorder Medicine.

Dr. Amoun focuses on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of conditions that affect the lungs and respiratory system. Board certified in internal medicine and pulmonary disease, he provides care for those with conditions including pulmonary hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, lung cancer and sleep disorders.

Dr. Amoun received his medical degree from Beirut Arab University Faculty of Medicine and completed his residency at Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey. He completed his fellowships at Rutgers Health System.

During his free time, Dr. Amoun enjoys physical fitness activities such as running, biking and hiking and he is currently working on becoming a talented pianist.

Dr. Amoun will be joining the \ team of providers at East Georgia Pulmonary & Sleep Disorder Medicine including Dr. Andrew Cichelli, Stacey Basquin, PA-C; and Tiffany Kreun, NP-C.



