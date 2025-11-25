Downtown merchants holding Black Friday holiday shopping fair

Downtown Statesboro will launch the holiday shopping season with “Shop the Block: A Downtown Black Friday Affair” on Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The event will be held in the parking lot at the corner of East Main Street and Railroad Avenue, transforming the space into a “festive marketplace filled with food, fun and local holiday shopping,” according to a release.

Presented in partnership with the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority and Georgia Southern University’s Business Innovation Group, everyone is invited to celebrate the spirit of doing business locally, while enjoying seasonal music and activities.

Activities:

• Small Business Vendors & Holiday Gifts

• Food Options & Sweet Treats

• Children’s Activities & Bouncy House

• Music & Festive Atmosphere

• Community-Focused Holiday Shopping

“Shop The Block brings together the best of Statesboro—community, creativity, small business, and holiday cheer,” event organizers said.

“It’s the perfect way to kick off Black Friday without the chaos, and support the amazing entrepreneurs who make our town special.”



