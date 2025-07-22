DNR ranger brings K-9 skills to life for OTC students

Students in the Fish & Wildlife Management program at Ogeechee Technical College recently got a firsthand look at the power of professional K-9 training, thanks to a visit from Ranger First Class Jack Thain and his K-9 partner, "Smoke," along with Ranger Matthew Ubbink. The visit from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources ranger began in the classroom, where students learned about Smoke's specialized training to detect a range of items, including game animals like deer and ducks, firearms, and even people or artifacts that don't belong in the woods.