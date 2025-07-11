District 2 Councilmember Paulette Chavers elected president of GMA's District 12

District 2 Statesboro City Councilmember Paulette Chavers has been elected as president of the Georgia Municipal Association's District 12 for the 2025–26 term. Chavers was officially sworn in during GMA's annual convention, held in Savannah from June 20–24. "We are honored to have Councilmember Chavers serve in this leadership capacity," said Larry Hanson, CEO and Executive Director of GMA. "She brings a wealth of experience, dedication, and insight that will benefit the municipalities of District 12 and the entire GMA organization."