Development chief and commissioner report: Homes ‘in pipeline’ exceed Bulloch’s alleged ‘housing deficit’
Private investors’ Statesboro, Brooklet and rural area projects could yield 8,800 residences in 5 years
Pope - houses in pipeline
James Pope, center, Bulloch County's planning and development director, and Dal Cannady, left, communications director, position the slide for Pope's Aug. 5 update on the number of housing units in various permitting stages through to construction. Behind them, on the dais, is Commissioner Ray Davis, who requested the report and commented on it. (AL HACKLE/staff)
A recent report by the county's Planning and Development Director James Pope with commentary by Commissioner Ray Davis suggests that developers already have more than enough homes planned and "in the pipeline" to meet Bulloch County's alleged housing deficit — that is, based on raw numbers of housing units. The brief, informal report and summation during the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners regular meeting on Aug. 5 did not address housing types or affordability.
