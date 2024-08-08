Tropical Storm Debby may at last have been moving up the South Carolina coast when Bulloch County and some Georgia state officials held a media conference Wednesday afternoon about the “unprecedented situation” of burst pond dams, flooded homes, water rescues and about 100 damaged roads the former hurricane leaves behind in Bulloch County.
Debby leaves Bulloch with burst lake dams, flooded homes, 100 damaged roads
Officials hope storm is gone at last, begin to assess aftermath
