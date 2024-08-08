By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Debby leaves Bulloch with burst lake dams, flooded homes, 100 damaged roads
Officials hope storm is gone at last, begin to assess aftermath
A dog waits on the front porch on Wednesday, August 7 for his owner to return after homes on Allen Circle near Mill Creek on 301 North were evacuated overnight due to rising waters. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
Tropical Storm Debby may at last have been moving up the South Carolina coast when Bulloch County and some Georgia state officials held a media conference Wednesday afternoon about the “unprecedented situation” of burst pond dams, flooded homes, water rescues and about 100 damaged roads the former hurricane leaves behind in Bulloch County.
