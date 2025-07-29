The summer heat is on, with the hottest temperatures of the year affecting Statesboro and all of Southeast Georgia. Heat index temperatures in the area have been over 105 degrees and are forecast to reach that mark through Friday by the National Weather Service. According to East Georgia Regional Medical Center's Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. Robert Wagner, the hot temperatures often bring more patients to the ER with symptoms of heat-related illnesses.
Dealing with summer's hottest temps
Hospital ER chief offers advice to avoid worst affects
