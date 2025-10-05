David L. Chancey - Pastor Appreciation Month is upon us

The late Ron Lewis, pastor and church growth consultant, often said, “Churches are two pastors behind in their appreciation.”

He was stating that churches often don’t fully understand the blessing they have until they lose their pastor and then wish they’d done a better job of showing appreciation while they had him.

“Pastor Appreciation Month,” started in 1994 by Focus on the Family, encourages churches to express year-round affirmation, but designates October as a specific time of expressing appreciation to pastor and staff.

Recently, I thought about several ministers whom God used to help me discern my call to ministry.

My early childhood pastor was Roy W. Hinchey, who served East Point’s Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church for 17 years. He helped me with my decision to receive Christ and baptized me. Hinchey was a wonderful pastor and great preacher.

When I was about five-years-old, our church had a Sunday evening social after worship. For some reason, I made my way to the fellowship hall stage, stood behind the podium, opened my children’s Bible, and preached up a storm.

Ruth Hinchey spotted me, poked her husband in the ribs, pointed my way and said, “Roy, that’s exactly what you look like in the pulpit!” From that moment on, Hinchey started calling me “my little preacher boy.”

I had no idea I’d end up in ministry, much less in the pastorate, but Hinchey planted seeds that one day would contribute to a call to ministry. He later preached in my ordination service.

My dad’s job moved us to Milledgeville, and we eventually joined First Baptist Church, where Dewey Norton was pastor. Each year we had “Youth Sunday” where students taught Sunday School, participated in worship and held positions in church life. I was youth week preacher one year, and Norton allowed me to preach my first sermon on a Sunday night.

Later, he led First Baptist to ordain me to ministry and followed my progress with great interest and encouragement. Norton served faithfully for 20 years, giving a great example of the benefits of staying the course.

While studying at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, I had the privilege of working as a grader for Dr. Malcom McDow, who taught evangelism. This professor was a great encourager who, though busy, often took time to visit and encourage this seminary student who was trying to balance a young family, two part-time jobs, and demanding seminary courses. Later, in my second pastorate, he traveled to north Georgia and preached a revival for my church.

My first pastorate after seminary was a tremendous learning experience. I was “green as grass” and cut my teeth in what became a tough place. I followed the founding pastor of a new church that turned ten years old while I was there. The interim pastor was a church member who hoped the church would make him their pastor. I served a church full of mid-level managers filled with ambition and ego who often clashed with each other. Not everyone rejoiced when God added new members to the church. They didn’t teach us how to manage this kind of drama in seminary.

At just the right time, God sent two missionaries to our city to launch an evangelism project, and this gracious couple, Cloyd and Cecilia Sullins, wrapped their arms around this young, struggling pastor and wife. Cloyd’s listening ear, encouragement and wisdom were timely blessings, and God used them to love on us and lift us up.

Finally, Doyle Middlebrooks, our area’s associational missionary, lived around the corner from us in Milledgeville, Georgia. Middlebrooks had a quiet, gentle manner, and possessed deep wisdom. He took an interest in my life. Even as a high school student, I felt God had a special assignment for me. He and I had many conversations about discovering God’s will, and he, too, was a super encourager and consistent example of faithfulness.

I’m thankful for the way God used these pastors in my life. As I look back and reflect on their contributions, I appreciate them even more.

Ministry is usually filled with joy and blessing, yet can also include unfair criticism, turmoil, and even meanness. According to Barna Group’s research (2022 and 2023 studies), 42 percent of pastors have considered quitting ministry within the past year. Most, thankfully, stick it out.

Your encouragement and appreciation can make a big difference.

David L. Chancey lives in Fayetteville, Georgia, and serves as transitional pastor at Eagles Landing at Griffin, Griffin, Georgia. See more of his writings at www.davidchancey.com



