Crime Report - 10/12/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

April Ruth Andrade, 37, Pretoria Rushing Road – Bench warrant/felony.

Sabrina Boatwright, 40, A.O. Smith Road, Ellabelle – Possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Elijah Dashawn Fennell, 19, Lanier Drive – Purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, possess of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Devonte Travon Johnson, 17, Bars Mobil Home Park – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Cassidy Deanne Kile, 23, Pioneer Trail, Portal – Criminal Trespass, simple batter/family violence.

Terry Lamonte, Blue Jay Lane – Criminal trespass damage to property, stalking/family violence, simple battery/family violence.

Casey Millard Martin, 25, Highway 119, Brooklet – Battery, simple battery.

Michael Joe Pevey, 47, A.O. Smith Road, Ellabelle – Possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Thomas Alton Riner, 66, Nevils-Denmark Road, Nevils – Battery/family violence first offense.

Teyon Muhammad Sams, 20, South Robinhood Drive, Savannah – Purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first time offender, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, no insurance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Willie James Smith, 31, Lanier Drive – Possession of cocaine, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first time offender, possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Statesboro Police Department

Ian Scott Barnett, 18, Bradwardine Court, Cumming – DUI under the age of 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, furnishing, possessing and purchase of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age, headlight requirements, failure to maintain lane.

Deontre Gordon Mincey, 27, Highway 80 West, Portal – Three charges probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

William Foster Burch, 21, Olde Yale Way, Cumming – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Joshua Isaiah Judkins, 24, Taylor Road, Riverdale – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, giving false name, birthdate or address to law enforcement officer, public drunkenness.

James Walker Mathis, 17, Winsor Drive, Tifton – Simple battery, disorderly conduct.

Shareef Jerome Mathis, 27, Prince Way – Possession with intent of methamphetamine, possession with intent of cocaine, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.

Savion Tyron Miley, 21, West 15 St., Alma – Battery/family violence first offense, theft by taking/misdemeanor, criminal trespass/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Nrandi Nicole Patrick, 39, Troy St., Brooklet – Simple assault/family violence.

Derek Harlyn Patrick, 44, Riverview Road, Brooklet – Violation of a family violence order.

Lashunda Renia Walker, 44, Symonds St., Vidalia – Criminal trespass.

Kira Nyzata Walton, 24, A.L. Henderson Blvd., Savannah – Pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, disorderly conduct.

Portal Police Department

Mark Lawton Thomas, 61, Bowen Road, Twin City – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, lighted headlight or other lights required, no insurance, suspended registration.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Eugene Dana Fitzsimmons, 28, Bolton St., Glennville – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Elizabeth Ann Jackson, 44, Jo Dan Road South, Register – DUI less safe combination 1-3, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Ashit Sanjay Patel, 21, White Bluff Road, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Justin Clay Wilson, 27, Dan Waters Lane – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Conner Aiden Wolfe, 18, Lexington Court, Vero Beach, Fla. – Possess, display or use identification of another without consent/first offense, underage possession of alcohol.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Bennett Cole Allen, 18, Red Oak Road, Summerville – Furnishing, possessing and purchase of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age, possess, display, use identification of another without consent.

Daci Noble Burley, 19, West Adams, Tennile – Furnishing, possessing and purchase of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, unlawful to possess, display, or use any fraudulent altered ID (second or subsequent offense).

Jackson Neely Clayton, 18, Cornerstone Place, Evans – Underage possession of alcohol, possess, display or use identification of another without consent.Dylan Tyler Reeves, 18, First St. SW, Vero Beach, Fla. – Furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages, possess, display or use identification of another without consent/first offense, criminal trespass.

Rusdu Yldiz, 21, Larchmont Place, Mount Laurel, NJ – DUI less safe alcohol, improper U-Turn, failure to maintain lane.

GBI Region 5 Statesboro

Clifton Carey Pennington, 32, Olney Station Drive, Ellabelle – Two charges sale of methamphetamine.

INCIDENTS

WESTSIDE ROAD – Complainant said he had agreement with his former son-in-law to pay $4,400 to provide water at his residence with the agreement that he would pay half back to the complainant when the well was finished. He said he has not received any payment. He said his daughter owns the property that the former son-in-law lives on, but he owns the mobile home currently on the property. Complainant said he and his daughter are in the process of having him removed.

SPRING CREEK ROAD – Complainant said he was searching a web site for homes in the Statesboro area. He said he found a home he was interested in and requested information, He was provided an application via email and was told there was a $50 application fee. Complainant said he paid the fee and then was told he needed to pay an additional $745 processing fee. He said he wouldn’t pay the fee until he saw the home. Complainant said he then contacted the Realtor who previously listed the home and was told the home was under a rental agreement and he was the victim of a scam.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant said a bicycle had just been stolen. The offender was soon located at a nearby gas station and arrested. The bicycle was returned to the complainant.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 30 calls Friday; 24 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office —Seven calls Friday; six calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — Two calls Friday.

Statesboro Police Department — 43 calls Friday; 33 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; 20 calls Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Friday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Saturday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one rescue call calls and 31 medical calls Friday; 29 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one coroner call and 27 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Friday; one accident call and seven medical calls Saturday; two medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; one accident call, one first responder call and four calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 40 calls Friday; 39 calls Saturday; 44 calls Sunday.

Bryan County 911 — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 — Six calls Friday; two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Tattnall County — One call Sunday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Georgia Power – One call Friday.

Other agencies – Two calls Friday.

— compiled by Jim Healy