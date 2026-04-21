Creativity and community collide at ArtsFest 2026

Celebrating more than 40 years of artistic tradition, ArtsFest returned to Georgia Southern University's Sweetheart Circle on Saturday, April 18. Hosted by the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department, ArtsFest 2026 included a full day of creativity, offering hands-on fun at more than 35 Art Stops. The Artist Market showcased more than 50 artists from across the region, and a Community Stage featured dance groups, vocalists and various other performances.