Crash on I-16 claims life of Deana Morgan

A woman identified as Deana Flanagan Morgan, 51, died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on I-16 in Bulloch County, and that crash reportedly may have contributed to a second crash involving multiple vehicles minutes later.

The first crash occurred on the eastbound side of the interstate highway just east of the Ash Branch Church Road exit. Bulloch County 911 received the call at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Morgan, driving an older-type Volkswagen Beetle, reportedly had stopped in the emergency lane. She started forward again into the righthand traffic lane and was struck from behind by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, according to reports by TV stations and online media.

Both vehicles ended up in the median.

Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch reported that Morgan was dead at the scene. Her body was sent to the GBI crime lab at Pooler on Monday morning, as the Georgia State Patrol continues its investigation, Futch said. He indicated that Morgan’s family had designated Flanders Powell Funeral Home in Pembroke to handle funeral arrangements. Some media reports have Ellabell as Morgan’s home community.

The driver of the Silverado was treated for minor injuries, according to media reports. A second crash, which some reports stated involved three vehicles and some injuries that were not life-threatening, occurred on the interstate soon after the fatal accident, possibly as traffic halted or slowed because of it.

A Georgia State Patrol secretary at Post 45, Statesboro, was aware of both accidents, but an initial, written report on the fatal crash had not been released Monday, and the trooper working on it was not reached for further information.