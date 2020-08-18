COVID claims 18th Bulloch resident

Now listed as the nation’s third most common cause of death, COVID-19 has claimed its 18th Bulloch County resident. An 89-year-old man lost his life to the virus Monday.

In a daily coronavirus release, Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said the coronavirus “is now the third leading cause of death in the US, killing more Americans than Alzheimer’s disease, accidents, and diabetes.”

He said the Center for Disease Control reports that COVID-19 related deaths “trailed only heart disease and cancer” in leading causes of fatalities in Americans.

Bulloch County counted 11 new coronavirus cases between Monday and Tuesday, reaching a total of 1,416 confirmed cases to date, he said, adding that 284 of those cases appeared over the past two weeks.

There were 17 COVID-19 patients at East Georgia Regional Medical Center Tuesday, six of whom were on ventilators. To date, since the pandemic began, there have been 99 hospitalizations, with Bulloch County EMS having transported 91 people with “probable” COVID and 79 patients who had confirmed cases, he said.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose to 241,667 Tuesday. The state has reported 4,794 deaths and 22,429 hospitalizations.

Bulloch County Commissioners and Statesboro City Council members reviewed the possibility of local face mask ordinances during meetings held Tuesday. The discussions followed an executive order by Gov. Brian Kemp allowing cities and counties with qualifying coronavirus cases to enact such mandates.



Wynn said social distancing and wearing masks inside public buildings is imperative to slowing the spread of the disease. He encourages continued use of hand sanitizers, regular and through hand washing, and staying home if you are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

Appointments for free COVID testing at the SPOC (Specimen Point of Collection) at 1 West Altman Street in Statesboro may be made by calling (855) 473-4374 or scheduling a test online at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19/.

“If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic,” he said. “Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility.”