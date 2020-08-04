COVID cases see drop in Bulloch

The number of new COVID-19 cases surfacing in Bulloch County over the weekend reflects what officials hope is a slowing trend. After a jump of 38 reported cases on Saturday, only eight new cases were reported Sunday and 11 on Monday, said Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn.

The two-day decline follows an alarming rising trend over the past several weeks where, on some days, new cases numbered more than 30 in one 24-hour period, as total cases rose 170% in the month of July.

Monday’s totals added up to 1,112 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Bulloch residents to date. The lower average of new cases in the last two days is a drastic contrast to the past several days, with 304 cases confirmed in the last two weeks, he said.

Georgia Department of Public Health records currently show 12 COVID-related deaths of Bulloch County residents, but the passing of long-time Statesboro High School basketball coach Lee Hill is believed to be the 13th death, Wynn said. Hill succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday. He was 68. Wynn did not have information as to why the Department of Public Health is not yet listing Hill’s death. The 12th fatality due to the coronavirus was a 77-year-old woman who passed away Friday, he said.

On Monday, East Georgia Regional Medical Center showed 18 COVID-19 patients being treated, with nine on ventilators. Since the pandemic began, EGRMC has seen 79 COVID hospitalizations, with Bulloch County EMS having transported 83 probable and 58 confirmed coronavirus cases, Wynn said.

Like Bulloch County, the state of Georgia saw a significant decline on Monday. After several days last week with more than 4,000 new cases, 2,271 new cases were reported Monday. Even more encouraging, state officials reported only two deaths Monday. Through Monday, Georgia had recorded 195,435 confirmed COVID cases and 3,842 deaths.

Across the United States, the 47,000 new coronavirus cases reported on Monday was the smallest daily increase in almost a month. Also, after recording more than 1,000 deaths for six of the previous seven days, there were 421 deaths reported Monday.

Free COVID testing is available by appointment at the Specimen Point of Collection site located at 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro. If you would like to be tested for free, call (855) 473-4374 for an appointment, or schedule your test online at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19/.