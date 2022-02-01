COVID cases see big drop in Bulloch

Following a trend seen around much of the nation, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Bulloch County saw a big drop in the past week.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said Bulloch County reported 504 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, which is down from 862 the previous week and from 881 the week of Jan. 11–17.

Across the United States, the number of new cases has continued a decline that began Jan. 14 and has cut the average number of new daily cases in half in the past 16 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Omicron is estimated to account for nearly all the virus circulating in the nation. And even though it causes less severe disease for most people, the fact that it is more transmissible means more people are falling ill.

The country’s death rate is continuing to rise and the daily American death toll is higher than during last fall's delta wave, with deaths likely to keep rising for days or even weeks.

The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has been climbing since mid-November, reaching 2,267 on Thursday and surpassing a September peak of 2,100 when delta was the dominant variant.

However, there has been no surge of deaths in Bulloch County. According to the Georgia Department of Health, there have been two confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths in Bulloch since the beginning of December.

More Americans are taking precautionary measures against the virus than before the omicron surge, according to several national polls. But many people, fatigued by crisis, are returning to some level of normality with hopes that vaccinations or prior infections will protect them.

Omicron symptoms are often milder, and some infected people show none, researchers agree. But like the flu, it can be deadly, especially for people who are older, have other health problems or who are unvaccinated.

With more than 883,000 deaths, the United States has the largest COVID-19 toll of any nation.

Hospitalizations

New hospital admissions have started to fall for all age groups, according to CDC data, and a drop in deaths is expected to follow.

Ted Wynn, director of the Bulloch Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency, said East Georgia Regional Medical Center was treating 29 COVID-19 patients on Monday, with four on ventilators. That compares with 28 patients last week and four on ventilators. However, back in September the hospital was routinely treating upwards of 50 COVID patients, with a peak of 73.

Bulloch County Schools

Bulloch County Schools reported 216 new COVID cases for the week of Jan. 23–29, a massive decline from the 403 cases reported Jan. 16–21, which was the second highest number of cases for any one week since the schools system began reporting cases in August 2020.

Most schools saw a decline in cases. Julia P. Bryant Elementary dropped from 50 new cases the previous week to 18, and Statesboro High fell from 59 to 31.

Georgia Southern University

After 502 new cases were reported across Georgia Southern’s three campuses for the week of Jan. 17–23, like the Bulloch County Schools system, the university also saw a huge drop in cases last week. GS reported 266 cases for the week of Jan. 24–30, with 201 cases on the Statesboro campus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.