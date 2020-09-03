County employees charged with giving jail inmates tobacco

Two Bulloch County employees and two Bulloch County Correctional Institute inmates were charged Tuesday with attempted smuggling of tobacco into the work camp.

This is a separate case from the one a week before, when three Bulloch County Jail inmates and two outsiders were charged after a jailer discovered a package of tobacco and marijuana tossed over the jail yard fence, said Bulloch County Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Hutchens.

Bulloch County public works employee Frank Boss, of Dyches Road, and Bulloch County Correctional Institute employee Dale Saylor, of Mazell Road in Claxton, each were charged with giving inmates tobacco, he said.

Boss, 55, was charged with giving contraband to an inmate. Saylor, 53, was also charged with giving contraband to an inmate, as well as violation of oath by a public officer.

It was not clear Wednesday whether the men faced disciplinary action or termination of employment as a result of the charges. Bulloch County Manager Tom Couch said such action is pending further review.

Two BCCI inmates were also charged in the incident. Reginald Charles Rose, 38, of State Street in Dalton, and Gary Shawn Christopher Langley, 34, of Lake Circle in Carrolton, were charged with crossing guard lines with contraband, Hutchens said.

Boss is expected to face a judge Thursday for a bond hearing. Saylor was released on bond Wednesday, he said.

Herald reporter Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at (912) 489-9414.