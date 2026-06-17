Police Report - 6/17/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Kenneth Dwight Jacobs, 29, Vidalia – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
John Paul Thompson, 59, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Four calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.
Metter Police Department – Five calls Monday.
Portal Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 27 calls Monday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 33 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 39 calls Monday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Monday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.
Other agencies – Eight calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy