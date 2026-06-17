Police Report - 6/17/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Kenneth Dwight Jacobs, 29, Vidalia – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

John Paul Thompson, 59, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 27 calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 33 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 39 calls Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Eight calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy