County and city set to adopt SPLOST plan, send it forward to voters in March 2025
Jail expansion, at $51M, landfill space, at $9.6M, joint priorities; 5 local governments to share rest by population
Bulloch County Jail addition plans
The Bulloch County Jail complex, seen here in a county aerial photo illustration from early 2023 that also included Bulloch County Correctional Institution, has long been discussed for an addition to include a new housing pod for inmates. Now the SPLOST renewal proposal earmarks $51 million for the jail project. (SPECIAL)
Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the 8:30 a.m. Bulloch County Board of Commissioners meeting and 5:30 p.m. Statesboro City Council meeting, elected officials were set to act on an intergovernmental agreement for a proposed sales tax renewal predicted to collect $138 million over six years.
