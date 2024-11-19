Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the 8:30 a.m. Bulloch County Board of Commissioners meeting and 5:30 p.m. Statesboro City Council meeting, elected officials were set to act on an intergovernmental agreement for a proposed sales tax renewal predicted to collect $138 million over six years.
County and city set to adopt SPLOST plan, send it forward to voters in March 2025
Jail expansion, at $51M, landfill space, at $9.6M, joint priorities; 5 local governments to share rest by population
