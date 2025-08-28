Cotton groups set Georgia info meetings about Farm Bill

The National Cotton Council, in collaboration with the Georgia Cotton Commission, Southern Cotton Growers and the Southeastern Cotton Ginners Association, is conducting a series of information meetings across Georgia to provide cotton producers, industry firms and agri-businesses with information about the 2025 Farm Bill provisions passed in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The meetings are open to the public and, according to a release from the Cotton Council, “are designed to ensure the industry is well-informed about the new law's impact.”

A meeting is scheduled in Statesboro on Monday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m., inside the Bulloch County Center for Agriculture, 151 Langston Chapel Rd.

"Understanding the intricacies of the new farm program provisions is vital for the continued success and stability of the U.S. cotton industry," said Cotton Council Chairman Patrick Johnson, a cotton producer from Tunica, Mississippi. "We encourage all involved to attend one of these important meetings to gain valuable insights and ask questions."

The meetings will cover key aspects of the new farm bill provisions, offering attendees an opportunity to learn directly from experts and ask questions about its implications for their operations.

Including Statesboro on September 8, the meeting schedule is as follows:

• Waynesboro – Tuesday, September 9, 9 a.m., Waynesboro Ice Plant, 260 Barron St.

• Americus – Monday, September 8, 3:30 p.m., John Pope Technology Center at South Georgia Technical College, 900 South Georgia Tech Pkwy.

• Bainbridge – Tuesday, September 9, 2 p.m., Charles H. Kirbo Regional Center at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Bainbridge Campus, 2500 E. Shotwell St.

• Baxley – Monday, September 8, 9 a.m., Appling Ag Center, 2761Blackshear Hwy.

• Rome – Monday, September 8, 9 a.m., Thorton Recreation Center, 102 North Floyd Park Rd.

• Tifton – Tuesday, September 9, 9 a.m., University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center, 15 RDC Rd.

• Watkinsville – Tuesday, September 23, Noon, J. Phil Campbell Sr. Research & Education Center, 1420 Experiment Station Rd.



