Congressman Allen responds to questions about Trump tariffs, abolishing Dept. of Ed.

When U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Georgia 12th District, visited Statesboro City Hall last week for another purpose, the Statesboro Herald's reporter asked him about three controversial moves of President Donald Trump's second administration: abolition of the U.S. Department of Education, imposition of tariffs on imports and (less directly) the layoff or firing of numerous government workers. There to present children's books he had obtained from the Library of Congress to the Bulloch County Literacy Council for the Reading Nook outside his Statesboro office, Allen made some brief comments about literacy, education and the workforce. So, when he asked "Any questions?" a starting point was the president's action to abolish the Education Department, at least "to the maximum extent appropriate and permitted by law," as stated in a March 20 executive order. Completely abolishing it would require action by Congress.