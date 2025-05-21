Company decides not to rebuild chlorine plant with history of fires, explosions and toxic clouds

CONYERS — The company that operated a Georgia chlorine plant with a history of explosions, chemical fires and toxic clouds that have drifted over neighborhoods outside Atlanta has decided not to rebuild the main manufacturing facility in Conyers. In a statement, BioLab Inc. said it has been unable to resume manufacturing operations in Conyers after the most recent catastrophe on Sept. 29.
