The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday evening set the county government portion of the property tax milage rate at 11.35 mills – unchanged from last year’s but technically involving a 6.5% tax increase – and also formally adopted the Board of Education’s 10.4 mill rate, which includes a much larger increase.
Commissioners set county govt. and fire millage rates, formally adopt BOE rate
Both boards are elected and commission has only ‘ministerial duty’ in adding school rate
