Comedy, timeless music coming to Emma Kelly Theater stage this fall

'Killer Beaz' bringing comedy act to Averitt

Celebrating a milestone of 10 seasons on Discovery Channel's hit series, "Moonshiners," comedian Truett S. Beasley Jr., aka Killer Beaz, is running the roads delivering his new "Best Buzz in Town" tour of funny and clean comedy.

Killer Beaz



The comedian is headed to Statesboro Friday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. with plenty of stories to get folks laughing inside the Averitt Center.

"I love the art of stand-up comedy," he said. "Having been given the opportunity to make people laugh and smile for all these years is truly a blessing."

A regular at the Grand Ole Opry, and with many thousands of radio, television and stage appearances, Beaz has been entertaining millions throughout his career. He is an award-winning artist and has been signed with both Sony and Warner Brothers Records.

Hank Williams tribute

Jason Petty will present "Hank & My Honky Tonk Heroes: 100 Years of Hank Williams" on the Emma Kelly Theater stage on Friday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Petty is celebrating Hank Williams 100th birthday with this acclaimed tribute. Williams penned more than 400 country songs depicting the trials and tribulations of the common man and woman.

Jason Petty, "Hank & My Honky Tonk Heroes: 100 Years of Hank Williams"



Among his timeless classics are "Hey Good Lookin'," "Your Cheatin' Heart," "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," "Jambalaya" and "I Saw The Light."

Williams is credited with creating the style that would influence other artists such as Patsy Cline, George Jones, Merle Haggard and Elvis Presley. He is enshrined in the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Petty gained notoriety when he portrayed Williams in the biographical/musical titled "Hank Williams: Lost Highway."

Petty first portrayed the country legend on the world-famous Ryman Auditorium stage in Nashville, for a two-year run of the Williams' production.

Since 2001, Petty has traveled the continent with his Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes production, taking the audience down history's memory lane, while weaving Williams' story of triumph and tragedy.

'Rogers, Richie & Robinson'

Celebrating the music of Kenny Rogers, Lionel Richie & Smokey Robinson, "Rogers, Richie & Robinson" is coming to the Emma Kelly Theater stage inside the Averitt Center on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.

The trio The Undercovers reimagines the timeless hits of the three legends that allows the audience to experience the music in a way they have never heard before.

From Kenny's unforgettable storytelling in "The Gambler" to Lionel's soulful "Hello," each song is reinterpreted with a touch that will bring you closer to the music you love. Smokey Robinson himself has praised the trio, calling the Undercover's version of "Ooh Baby Baby" the best cover of his cherished song that he's ever heard.

Also, every guest with tickets in the VIP section of the Emma Kelly Theater for the Undercovers concert automatically gains access to a catered charcuterie feast of flavors from Graze Craze before the music begins.