Clito Baptist to dedicate obelisk

Clito Baptist Church is honoring United States military veterans by dedicating a memorial obelisk on its grounds Sunday.

When U.S. Army veteran Charlie Franklin Hulsey passed away last September, some money was left to the church in his honor, according to Pastor Byron Twigg. Members decided to use that money to honor the 60-plus year church member for his 33 years of military service, which included tours in Germany and Vietnam.

"We got to thinking that we could do something for veterans. All veterans, but especially the ones who are past, present and future members of the church,” Twigg said.

So, with Hulsey’s widow and fellow longtime church member Cindy taking point, the congregation chipped in a little more money, decided on a design and commissioned an obelisk to be created.

The memorial took over a year to be delivered due to supply chain issues, but it now stands near the entrance of the church. It features engravings that recognize the branches of the U.S. military and is topped with an American flag.

The dedication service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, which is located at 10062 Clito Road where it intersects with U.S. 301 North, about five miles north of Statesboro. The local American Legion Post 90 will be present, as will the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.

The service and following lunch are open to the public.