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Classic cars shine at annual Southern Cruisers show
The 34th annual Southern Cruisers Spring Classic Car Show held last Saturday at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds helped raise funds for Michael Boswell, a local 14-year-old battling metastatic osteosarcoma.
More than 200 vehicles were on display at the show, including cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors, ranging from restored classics to customized newer models.