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Classic cars shine at annual Southern Cruisers show
Southern Cruisers
Bryce Roundtree, a sixth grader at Southeast Bulloch Middle, is shocked when he learned the power of the motor inside the 1967 Chevy Nova – 685 HP. Roundtree was listening with his grandfather Brian Kerr, center, as John Mills, right, talked about his wife Lanetta’s vintage car. - photo by Jason Martin

The 34th annual Southern Cruisers Spring Classic Car Show held last Saturday at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds helped raise funds for Michael Boswell, a local 14-year-old battling metastatic osteosarcoma. 

More than 200 vehicles were on display at the show, including cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors, ranging from restored classics to customized newer models.  

Southern Cruisers
Joey Wallace, who came over from Guyton to take in the classic cars Saturday, checks out the interior of a 1965 Ford Galaxy 500 T. - photo by Jason Martin

Southern Cruisers
Rex Kicklighter from Claxton shines his fully restored 1968 Plymouth Road Runner. The 1968 model was considered a “bare bones” Plymouth performance car. - photo by Jason Martin

Southern Cruisers
Car show enthusiasts had row upon row of cars to tour Saturday spread out all over the Kiwanis Fairgrounds. - photo by Jason Martin