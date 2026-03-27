Classic cars shine at annual Southern Cruisers show

The 34th annual Southern Cruisers Spring Classic Car Show held last Saturday at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds helped raise funds for Michael Boswell, a local 14-year-old battling metastatic osteosarcoma.

More than 200 vehicles were on display at the show, including cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors, ranging from restored classics to customized newer models.

Joey Wallace, who came over from Guyton to take in the classic cars Saturday, checks out the interior of a 1965 Ford Galaxy 500 T. - photo by Jason Martin



Rex Kicklighter from Claxton shines his fully restored 1968 Plymouth Road Runner. The 1968 model was considered a “bare bones” Plymouth performance car. - photo by Jason Martin

