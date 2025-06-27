City to hold groundbreaking for renovations at Whitesville Park

The city of Statesboro will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 2 to mark the start of renovations at Whitesville Park.

According to a release from the city, the project has an anticipated completion of some time in the Fall. Wednesday’s groundbreaking will include remarks from city leadership and community partners, highlighting the history and significance of park for the Whitesville community.

Whitesville Park, which is located off Raymond St., behind the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office complex, once was a vibrant gathering space operated by neighborhood volunteers. However, the park fell into disrepair and was closed to the public indefinitely in 2016 due to a combination of aging infrastructure, vandalism, and maintenance challenges.

For years, volunteers from the Whitesville Community Resource and Development Organization Inc. advocated for the preservation of the park, requesting Statesboro officials on several occasions for the city to assume ownership and revitalize the space.

The turning point came in April 2022 when the park property was officially deeded to the city of Statesboro, according to the release. City staff began exploring funding opportunities to support its renovation. Multiple grant applications to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, though, were unsuccessful. Finally, city officials decided to designate $1.2 million from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to move forward with the long-awaited project.

In December 2024, the City Council awarded a renovation contract to Lavender & Associates, committing to the revitalization of the park.

The park currently has a restroom, a swing set and a basketball court. According to project plans, existing facilities will be upgraded and new features added, including a modern restroom facility, a refurbished basketball court, a playground and a covered pavilion.

“These improvements aim to restore Whitesville Park as a central hub for recreation and community connection, providing a safe and welcoming environment for residents of all ages,” the release stated.







