City seeks input on Brannen St. Corridor Study

The City of Statesboro will hold a public meeting regarding the Brannen Street Corridor Study next week at the Statesboro Family YMCA on Clairborne Street.

At the Thursday, Sept. 26 meeting, members of the public are invited to share their ideas and vision for the future of the Brannen Street corridor.

"As Statesboro continues to grow, the Brannen Street corridor remains a crucial transportation route linking several major traffic hubs,” said John Washington, the city’s director of Public Works & Engineering.

“To ensure this corridor effectively supports future vehicle, transit, pedestrian and cyclist traffic, the City of Statesboro, in collaboration with Goodwyn Mills Cawood, is initiating the ‘Brannen St. Corridor Study.’ This study aims to assess current and future needs and develop recommendations to maintain the corridor’s functionality for all users now and in the years to come.”

Goodwyn Mills Cawood, a national planning and engineering firm, will conduct research and compile the corridor study, which will serve as a blueprint for the future of Brannen Street.

“Receiving input from residents and conducting research will help us to set Brannen Street on the best path forward,” Washington said. “Once we’ve collected all the data, we’ll be able to start prioritizing projects and funding for corridor improvements.”

The public meeting will include a presentation explaining the purpose of the corridor study and will offer residents the chance to share their ideas.

Anyone unable to attend the meeting may share their feedback online at www.statesboroga.gov/brannen.



