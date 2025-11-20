City of Statesboro receives 2 awards for financial reporting

The City of Statesboro has been honored with two awards from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada recognizing excellence in both financial reporting and budgeting. The Association notified the city’s Finance Department recently that it had received awards for its Fiscal Year 2024 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and its Fiscal Year 2026 Budget.

“These recognitions speak to the dedication of our finance team and further validate the great work of the department, " said Statesboro City Manager Charles Penny. “Sound financial management doesn’t happen by accident—it takes collaboration and a shared vision.”

The Finance Officers Association awarded a “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting” to the city for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by the city and its management.

The report was judged by an impartial panel on its ability to demonstrate a “spirit of full disclosure,” clearly communicate the city’s financial story, and encourage the public to engage with it.

Additionally, Statesboro received the Association’s “Distinguished Budget Presentation Award” for its Fiscal Year 2026 budget. To earn the distinction, the city’s budget was evaluated against nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. The scoring criteria assessed how well the budget served as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.

City of Statesboro Finance Director Cindy West said: “Our team is honored to see our work being recognized at the national level. We work to ensure that every report and budget we produce aligns with the city’s mission to keep residents informed and demonstrates a responsible management of public funds.”

The Government Finance Officers Association is a professional organization serving more than 25,000 members across the United States and Canada.



