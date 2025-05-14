City of Statesboro announces national retailer will move into old Kmart building

Statesboro will soon welcome a national home furnishings retailer to the former Kmart building in the Southern Square Shopping Center on Northside Drive.

According to a release from the city, the identity of the retailer cannot yet be revealed, but city officials said in the release that the deal marks a “significant milestone in the city’s targeted economic development strategy.”

This project came about as a result of a partnership launched in January 2023, when the city of Statesboro contracted a small business recruitment service through Georgia Southern University’s Business Innovation Group. Through this collaboration, Statesboro gained a dedicated small business recruiter, Alan Gross, who has been actively attending trade shows and working to attract small to medium-sized businesses to the area.

Gross, who city officials described as “instrumental in bringing the new retailer to Statesboro,” is excited about the impact the deal will have on the city.

Alan Gross



“This is a prime example of the growth we envisioned when we began our recruitment efforts,” Gross said. “Statesboro is growing rapidly, and attracting a nationally renowned business like this is a direct result of the city’s proactive approach. This new retailer will not only revitalize the former Kmart site but also provide meaningful economic benefits, including jobs and a wider range of choices for local shoppers.”

Kmart entered the Statesboro market in 1976 with the construction of a new store on Fair Road in the current Food World grocery store location across from the Georgia Southern campus. It moved to its location on Northside Drive in 1991 and closed in 2018.

In 2021, Planet Fitness renovated 22,000 square feet on the west end of the approximate 94,000 square feet that was the footprint of the Kmart store in the shopping center. Planet Fitness offers a variety of fitness, health and spa services.

City officials described Statesboro’s growth as “remarkable in recent years.”

According to the release, more than 190 new business licenses were issued in 2024, and as of February 2025, commercial development projects in Statesboro totaled more than $128 million in investments—a figure that continues to climb with new developments breaking ground each month.

“Our city is growing by leaps and bounds every day,” Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar said. “This retailer’s decision to invest in Statesboro is a testament to the hard work of our team and the undeniable potential of our community. It’s about more than filling a vacant building; it’s about showing investors and developers that Statesboro is a thriving, vibrant city with a bright future.”

The Southern Square center is owned by Hull Property Group, based out of Augusta. Hull also owns the Statesboro Mall, Gentilly Square and University Commons shopping centers in Statesboro.

Businesses and restaurants in Southern Square include Dunham’s, Tractor Supply, Office Max, Seasons of Japan, The Rolling Monkey and Chicken Salad Chick.

Details about the retailer and project timeline will be announced in the coming months, the release stated.