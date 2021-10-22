City Hall COVID vax clinic set for Saturday during 'Scare on the Square' event

Statesboro's latest free COVID-19 vaccination clinic, this Saturday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at City Hall, 50 E. Main St., coincides with the 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Scare on the Square event around the same street.

While the supply lasts, city-purchased $50 gift cards will be issued as rewards to people who get vaccinated. Parking for the vaccination clinic will be available on East Vine St., behind City Hall, and city officials said they hope for some "crossover" foot traffic from the festival-like 12th Annual Scare on the Square, which is hosted by the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority with Zaxby's as lead sponsor.

The vaccinations, inside City Hall, will be administered trained professionals from the Bulloch County Health Department.

Vaccinations are available to people 12 years old and older, but a parent or guardian must accompany any young person in the 12-17 age group and sign giving permission.