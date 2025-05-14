By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
City budget plan shows pain of lost fire district revenue
No mill increase, but no rollback, and 10% hike in water, gas and solid waste fees
Charles Penny - FY2026 budget
City Manager Charles Penny begins the presentation — including a slideshow — of his recommended fiscal year 2026 budget to Statesboro's mayor and council. (AL HACKLE/staff)
Statesboro City Manager Charles Penny’s recommended Fiscal Year 2026 budget won’t require an increase in the actual millage rate, but it also doesn’t allow for any September rollback to offset rising property values. Meanwhile, he is recommending 10% increases in water and sewer, storm water, natural gas and solid waste service fees.
