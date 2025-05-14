Statesboro City Manager Charles Penny’s recommended Fiscal Year 2026 budget won’t require an increase in the actual millage rate, but it also doesn’t allow for any September rollback to offset rising property values. Meanwhile, he is recommending 10% increases in water and sewer, storm water, natural gas and solid waste service fees.
City budget plan shows pain of lost fire district revenue
No mill increase, but no rollback, and 10% hike in water, gas and solid waste fees
