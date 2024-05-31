By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Chastain’s ‘Emerging Freedom’ research maps African American history in Bulloch
Public history grad’s work links efforts of Willow Hill Center, GS Museum, county Historical Society
Chastain
Savannah Chastain, who recently received her master's degree in the public history program at Georgia Southern University, speaks to the Bulloch County Historical Society in front of a projection of her map of sites relevant to African American history in Bulloch County. - photo by AL HACKLE/Staff
With her research project, “Emerging Freedom: Mapping African American History in Bulloch County,” Savannah Chastain has created a museum exhibit and story map offering glimpses into various aspects of the lives of residents of the area emerging from slavery in the 19th century and into 20th.
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter