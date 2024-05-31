With her research project, “Emerging Freedom: Mapping African American History in Bulloch County,” Savannah Chastain has created a museum exhibit and story map offering glimpses into various aspects of the lives of residents of the area emerging from slavery in the 19th century and into 20th.
Chastain’s ‘Emerging Freedom’ research maps African American history in Bulloch
Public history grad’s work links efforts of Willow Hill Center, GS Museum, county Historical Society
