Championship Sunday in Statesboro

Sunday night, Tormenta Stadium will be the site of the first championship game of a professional sports league to ever be contested in Statesboro.

South Georgia Tormenta FC will play host to Chattanooga Red Wolves SC for the 2022 USL League One title, a little more than seven years after team president and co-owner Darin Van Tassell announced to the public the founding of the soccer franchise.

“I’m as happy for Statesboro as I am for myself and (my wife) Netra,” Van Tassel said. “This is another moment for our city. It reminds me a little bit of when Georgia Southern won its first championship in 1985.

“The championship is here, in our home. A soccer game live from our city and stadium on ESPN2 and steaming across the world. An audience of perhaps millions. We don’t have to ask any more if Statesboro has arrived as a professional sports city. It’s here.”

For the championship game, all ticket prices are set by the League One office. There is plenty of free parking around the stadium off Old Register Road. Concessions will be available for purchase from several food trucks that will be at Tormenta Stadium.

Tormenta earned the right to host the championship game by defeating the Greenville Triumph, 1-0, Saturday night in South Carolina. It was the team’s third consecutive victory and eighth straight game without a loss.

“There’s no question we have gotten hot at the right time, stayed mostly healthy and are playing with great confidence,” Van Tassell said. “That’s a tribute to our players and coaches for their focus and commitment on winning a championship. I’m excited and nervous about Sunday night.”

Tormenta and Chattanooga have played three times already in 2022, with Tormenta winning twice, including a must-win 2-0 victory in the final game of the regular season to clinch a playoff berth.

The Red Wolves defeated the Richmond Kickers on the road Saturday to earn their berth in the final. Richmond finished at the top of the League One regular season standings, but Van Tassell believes Chattanooga may have the most talent of any team in League One.

“It’s going to be an evenly-played, tense match,” Van Tassell said.

The Tormenta attack will be led by top scorer Kazaiah Sterling, who has 16 goals on the season, which is second overall in League One. He has scored all three of Tormenta’s goals in the playoffs. The British-born Sterling joined Tormenta this season.

Van Tassell is also pleased that two of Tormenta’s longest-serving players – Josh Phelps and Pablo Jara – have the opportunity to win the championship they have been working, in Phelps’ case, six years, and Jara, five years, for.

“Nobody is more thrilled by the team’s success than Josh,” Van Tassell said. “He was the first player we signed to a professional contract and the first signed player in USL League One history.

“Pablo, too, has worked so hard, and he has helped (starting goalie) TJ Bush become even better in the second half of the season. We’re lucky to have them both as mainstays on Tormenta.”

Tormenta’s League One team actually is aiming to earn the franchise’s second championship in 2022. In July, Tormenta’s pre-professional women’s team won the inaugural USL W League title.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our organization, our players and our coaches,” Van Tassell said. “And on Sunday, we have the first of what I hope will be many more future championship games at home in Statesboro.”