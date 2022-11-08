Champions – Tormenta rules League One

Australian-born Josh Phelps first came to Statesboro to join the Tormenta FC Premier Development League (PDL) soccer club in 2017, the team’s second year in existence. Chilean-born Pablo Jara joined Tormenta a year later.

Both Phelps and Jara were on the field Sunday night when the final whistle blew for Tormenta’s 2-1 victory over Chattanooga SC to earn what Phelps, Jara and the entire franchise has been focused on since day one – a professional championship.

And for the 3,045 or so of us inside Tormenta Stadium, the whistle set off an explosion of sheer elation as part of a truly magical night in Statesboro, which we didn’t want to end. The large majority of the crowd stayed long after the game ended. We yelled, high-fived and celebrated along with the players, coaches and team staff.

I watched as Tormenta players hugged each other, savoring the triumph of winning a championship as a team. An accomplishment that each will treasure no matter what else they achieve in their soccer careers.

I paid particular attention to Jara and Phelps as they found each other and their teammates. I saw team owner Darren Van Tassell pick up Jara in a massive bear hug of joy.

Being on the field at the end of the match was particularly sweet for Jara. In professional sports, the best player plays. T.J. Bush had earned the starting goalkeeper position midway through the season, and, by all accounts, Jara, the professional that he is, worked with Bush and helped him become the best goalie he could be as the season progressed.

Also, being the professional he is, Jara kept himself prepared just in case he needed to step in for Bush. Well, that’s what happened with a little more than 10 minutes to play.

Late in the first half, Bush went down for a few minutes after it appeared he injured his back while leaping in an attempt to stop what proved to be Chattanooga’s lone goal. He was able to finish the half and the injury did not seem to bother him again until he slipped on a free kick late in the second half. Bush crumpled to the turf and was unable to continue.

But Jara was ready. As he came on the field, a chant of “Pablo, Pablo” could be heard rising as he made his way to the goal. He fist-bumped Phelps, they said a few words and he took his position in goal as he has done for more than 100 games in a Tormenta uniform.

Jara didn’t need to make any spectacular saves in those final minutes. He corralled two non-threatening shots and the final whistle sounded as he let fly with the final kick of the remarkable 2022 season.

After his hug with Van Tassell, Jara made his way over to the stands and the “Pablo, Pablo” chant got even louder. It was a special moment that he clearly soaked in with a huge smile and waving hands to the fans shouting his name.

For Phelps, the moment may not have been as unique as Jara’s, but, I have no doubt, it was every bit as memorable for him. He played a solid game from his defender position, as he has his entire Tormenta career, helping limit Chattanooga’s powerful attack to only two or three truly dangerous chances.

Phelps has made his life in Statesboro. Since he arrived in 2017, he has gotten married and bought a house. I’ve had a few conversations with him over the years and he is an impressive young man. I don’t know where his soccer career may take him. I, for one, hope he hangs around. Phelps was the first player Tormenta and USL League One signed to a professional contract and now he has his championship.

And so do the Tormenta franchise and founders Darin and Netra Van Tassell. To believe that establishing a semi-professional team in a market the size of Statesboro with the vision that one day it would be fully professional and compete against markets more than 10 times the size, and that the same market would be the site of a stadium complex that’s well under construction is hard to believe when you say it out loud.

But they did. And our entire community is better off that they did.

I asked Van Tassell Monday what they’re going to do for an encore. I haven’t heard back. But I can’t wait to see.