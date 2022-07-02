Census: Bulloch growing faster than Ga.

Bulloch County’s population grew at a faster rate compared to the state of Georgia between July 2020 and July 2021, according to annual data from the Census Bureau. The state’s 2021 population was roughly 10.8 million, an increase of almost 74,000 residents, or about 0.7%, over 2020.

In the same period, Bulloch grew from 81,378 residents in July 2020 to 82,442 in July 2021 – an increase of 1.3%.

New population estimates released Thursday include information on age, race, and ethnicity in American counties and cities for the period up to July 2021.

In the Bulloch area, Bryan County grew the fastest at 4.3% and its population as of July 2021 was 46,938. Effingham County grew 2.4% and has 66,741 residents.

Emanuel, Evans and Jenkins counties saw very small declines in overall population between July 2020 and July 2021, while Candler and Screven counties saw small increases for the same time period.

The city of Statesboro grew from 33,209 residents to 33,399 or .5%. Brooklet saw a 7% jump in population from 1,747 to 1,876, while Portal added 11 residents and has a population of 655 and Register went from 159 to 161.

In the area, Guyton in Effingham County experienced a 10.5% increase in population between July 2020 and July 2021 and Richmond Hill increased 5%.

Among other area cities, Metter, Millen, Claxton and Swainsboro all experienced small population declines, while Sylvania grew slightly.

For a complete list of Census data, click here.

Like the rest of the country, Georgia is aging ever-so-slightly, Kristie Wilder, demographer in the Census Bureau’s population division, said. The state’s median age rose from 37.3 in 2020 to 37.5 in 2021.

The fastest growing age group in Georgia was the 65 and older population, she added. That population increased by 3.2% over the one-year period from 2020 to 2021.

Cities like Atlanta, Macon, and Savannah mirror the state trend, Wilder said. Each city’s median age ticked up slightly and the 65 and older age group increased the most of any age group.

“It’s in line with national trends over the last year. Every state got a little older, except for Maine,” said Wilder. “The nation as a whole is aging slightly.”

The year-to-year estimates of key American population data take into account births, deaths, and net migration, Wilder said.

Georgians may not be surprised that Atlanta picked up almost 43,000 residents between July 2020 and July 2021.

Smaller towns like Gainesville, Hinesville, Warner Robins, Savannah, and the Athens metropolitan areas all had populations that increased by 1% or more in that period.

Gainesville’s population rose to around 207,000 in 2021, up over around 204,000 just the year before. That’s a net increase of 3,780 residents, or 1.9%

Savannah’s population also increased by almost 5,000 residents.

Albany and Columbus both decreased in population size. Albany’s population decreased by 644 and Columbus’s 1,605 people between 2020 and 2021.

Among small cities, St. Mary’s, Cornelia, and Cedartown all picked up more than a one percent population increase.

Americus and Bainbridge each lost around 300 residents during the period from July 2020 to July 2021, a one percent decrease for both cities.

The latest data also shows that the nation is increasingly diverse, and the Georgia data on race and ethnicity reflects that, said Wilder.

“If you’re a local business owner and you want to better understand your community, understand the local demographic, it would be useful in that,” Wilder said.

“Everyday citizens… will find the estimates useful when trying to better understand the demographic makeup of a particular geography, whether it’s their county, whether it’s their state,” Wilder said.



