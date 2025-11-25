Calendar1127 2025

Today

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Thursday–Saturday in observe of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held Dec. 1 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group will meet Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä STORYTIME WITH Ms. Sherrie in English & Spanish will be held Dec. 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–12. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Dec. 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West. Please note time change. Bring your favorite holiday dish to share during the potluck luncheon. Program: “Developments in the Georgia Department of Transportation,” will be presented by Ann Purcell, Georgia legislator.

ä TEEN SEWING Circle will meet Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Dec. 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COLONIAL CHRISTMAS, a genealogy program, will be held Dec. 5, 3:30–5:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. There will be reenactors, crafts, games, a visit from Father Christmas and more. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TECH HELP will be offered Dec. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Starting Your Tree,” will be held Dec. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Dec. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association (BREA) will meet Dec. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. Please remember to bring donations for the BREA Scholarship Foundation, Inc. For more information or to RSVP, call or text Wilhemina Walker at (912) 682-4382 or email wc21walker@yahoo.com.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Dec. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä EDGAR ALLEN Poe Portrayal with Chad Crews will be held Dec. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road. There will not be a Work Session in December.

Ongoing Events

ä BABY TIME will be held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CRIBBAGE CLUB meets every Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. Please note: the Club will not meet Sept. 5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.