Calendar104 2024

Today

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Car Seat Program will be conducted Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Business will follow the meal. Program, “Women’s Rights in the Late 1800s,” will be presented by club member Andrea Leonardi. Bring a covered dish. Parking available in the rear of the building.

ä MY HERO Academia Scavenger Hunt will be held throughout January at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä MOVEMENT & MUSIC Storytime will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) Meeting will be held Jan. 8 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Jan. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POSITIVE PARENTING Workshop will be held Jan. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Genealogy Basics – For Beginners & Advanced,” will be held Jan. 11 in the Computer Lab of Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For ages 18 and older. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Jan. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä 2024 ORGANIZATIONAL Meeting will be held Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä POSITIVE PARENTING Workshop will be held Jan. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Jan. 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE MILL Creek Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will meet Jan. 16, 6–7 p.m., at Ole Times Country Buffett, Northside Drive East. Program: Ed DeVos, author of “Revenge at Kings Mountain,” will present the facts of this fierce firefight beginning at 6:30 p.m.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Jan. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä YOGA is offered on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in the Community Commons Building at The Lodge at Bethany, Bethany Way, beginning at 10 a.m. Cost is $50/month or $15/class.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä “ME FIRST” Fall Session Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., through Nov. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.