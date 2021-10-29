Calendar1030 2021

Today

ä TRUEBLUE 5K and Abbie’s Adventure Race will be held Saturday live and virtually. Events include the TrueBlue 5K Path, Abbie’s Adventure Race Path or the Kiddie Run, which is free for children. For more information visit www.abbiedeloachfoundation.com.

ä HALLOWEEN “BOOK and Treat” will be held Saturday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners’ Regular Meeting will be held Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Nov. 4 in Room 306, third floor of First United Methodist Church, South Main Street. Social time begins at 2 p.m. followed by business meeting at 2:30 p.m. Program, “Religion During and After the American Revolution,” will be presented by Dr. John Waters.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Nov. 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOTANIC GARDEN Plant Sale will be held Nov. 6–7 at the Garden, 1503 Bland Avenue. Hours: Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.; and Sunday, noon–4 p.m. Annuals, perennials, shrubs and trees will be available. Proceeds will benefit the Garden.

ä MOVIE MONDAY will be held Nov. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 13 and older. Movie: “Home Alone.”

Ongoing Events

ä HOURS for Statesboro Regional Library are as follows: Mondays–Thursdays, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.; Fridays–Saturdays, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.