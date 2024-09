Today ä PUBLIC HEARINGS will be hosted by the City of Statesboro Thursday in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street, one at noon and one at 6 p.m., and on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. in conjunction of a Called Meeting of the mayor and council. Purpose: to solicit input on the proposed 2024 millage rate for the City of Statesboro.