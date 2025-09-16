Calendar0917 2025

Today

ä CONSTITUTION DAY will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library. Patrons may get a free copy of the Constitution while supplies last.

Thursday

ä BINGO will be Thursday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä COMMUNITY CAFÉ will be held Thursday, 4:30–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STORYTIME & Craft Activity, “Talk Like a Pirate Day,” will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä COMMUNITY CAFÉ will be held Saturday, 1–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TECH HELP will be offered Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä WORKSHOP, “PARENTING Kids With Autism,” will be held Sept. 22, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GAME NIGHT will be held Sept. 22 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TUESDAY DONUT Social will be held Sept. 23 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä CHESS & Pizza Event will be held Sept. 24 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held Sept. 25 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä WORSHIP CONCERT featuring the Jubal Chorus, made up of The Sons of Jubal (a men’s chorus) and The Jubalheirs (a women’s chorus), will be held Sept. 25 at First Baptist Church Statesboro, North Main Street. An instrumental and vocal ensemble prelude begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by the concert at 7 p.m. There is no charge, but a love offering will be received. For more information call (912) 764-5627.

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet Sept. 26 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Deaf Awareness Expo will be held Sept. 27, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., at Langston Chapel Middle School, Langston Chapel Road. There will be speakers, entertainment, exhibits and vendors. Tickets are as follows: $10 per adult, $5 per child and may be purchased at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/bulloch-county-deaf-awareness-expo. Proceeds will benefit the Bulloch County Deaf and Hard of Hering Program. Hosted by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Iota Iota Zeta Chapter.

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) will meet Sept. 27, noon–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GAME NIGHT will be held Sept. 29 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä SEED SWAP will be held Sept. 29, 5:30–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME” FIRST Tutoring is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library through April 30, 2026. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BABY TIME will be held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CRIBBAGE CLUB meets every Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. Please note: the Club will not meet Sept. 5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.